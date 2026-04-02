The San Francisco 49ers have their sights set high, and here is their 2026 NFL Draft guide. It’s available to get you ready for the upcoming annual seven-round selection meeting.

Ahead of this crucial week, let’s look at the 49ers’ draft picks, biggest needs, potential targets, and recent draft history. The draft is in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, this year, with Round 1 kicking off on April 23. Rounds 2 and 3 happen on April 24. The festivities wrap up with Rounds 4-7 on April 25.

49ers’ 2026 NFL Draft picks

With a clump of draft picks in the fourth round, the 49ers have a chance to walk away with sleepers. They can hit the higher-rated players in the first two rounds before cashing on four picks in a span of 13 overall selections. Having that many picks in a short time also gives Kyle Shanahan and company leverage to make a move up the draft board. They might even take a shot at moving to the high third round, where they don’t possess a pick.

Round 1, Pick 27

Round 2, Pick 58

Round 4, Pick 127

Round 4, Pick 133

Round 4, Pick 138

Round 4, Pick 139

49ers 2026 NFL Draft needs and targets

OL: One of the reasons the 49ers have their eyes on a lineman is because of the status of Trent Williams. He wants more money. The 15-year veteran is a 12-time Pro Bowl selection. But he will turn 38 years old this summer.

So the 49ers have to look to the future, and Utah’s Caleb Lomu might be that guy. He could be their first-round pick. Lomu isn't polished, but the ceiling is intriguing, according to NFL.com. As Lance Zierlein put it, “Lomu flashes, but is still under construction.”

“Two-year starting left tackle who is still in the early stages of his development,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “Utah's run game leaned heavily on movement and misdirection, preventing Lomu from firing out and showing his power. His run blocking trails his pass protection, but improved pad level and a nastier demeanor could close the gap.

“In protection, he shows good balance with adequate foot quickness, landing quick, well-timed punches, and using a firm grip to control rushers once he’s in. His anchor was rarely stressed by power. And his athletic recoveries are average.”

Other line options include Blake Miller (Clemson) and Arizona State’s Max Iheanachor, who is also considered a project. His talent is undeniable, but it may take time for him to reach NFL speed.

EDGE: With Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams patrolling the edge, the 49ers seem to be in good shape. But there’s no hiding Bosa’s injury history. Making a move on an edge rusher in the first round makes a ton of sense for the 49ers. Their quest is win-now. And they can’t just cross their fingers that Bosa will make it through the season after playing only three games in 2025.

That opens the door for a guy like Auburn’s Keldric Faulk. He’s big and talented, according to The Athletic.

“The 6-6, 276-pound former five-star recruit with 34 3/8-inch arms didn’t have the production or the impact a lot of recruiting folks expected coming out of high school,” Bruce Feldman wrote. “He had only two sacks in 2025 after posting seven in 2024. People at Auburn really like this guy, and he’s an intriguing talent.

“At the combine, he displayed some impressive explosiveness in the testing, vertical jumping 35 inches and broad jumping 9-9, impressive for someone this big. At Auburn’s pro day, he clocked a 4.67 40, also very impressive.”

Other edge options include TJ Parker (Clemson) and Miami’s Akheem Mesidor. However, both of those guys are likely off the board before the 49ers pick.

TE: Of course, the 49ers still have George Kittle. But what a duo they could put on the field with the defense-stretching Kenyon Sadiq (Oregon) joining Kittle. It would force defenses to cover every inch of the field, inside and out, now that Mike Evans has taken over as WR1.

Sadiq would be an incredible addition for the 49ers, according to NFL.com.

“This is the second time I've mocked Sadiq to the 49ers this year. He would be an amazing new toy for Kyle Shanahan.”

DT: The 49ers believe they solved some interior-defense issues with the trade for Osa Odighizuwa. But it wouldn’t hurt to have another quality body in the mix. And that brings Florida’s Caleb Banks into the picture.

Like Odighizuwa, Banks can pressure the quarterback, according to NBC Sports.

“… The 49ers lean on Banks' ability to get to the quarterback,” Kyle Dvorchak wrote. “He did so 4.5 times in 2024 before missing most of the 2025 season with a foot injury.”

Recent draft history — top picks for the last five years

2025: DL Mykel Williams, Georgia (Round 1, pick 11)

2024: WR Ricky Pearsall, Arizona State (Round 1, 31)

2023: S Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State (Round 3, 87)

2022: LB Drake Jackson, USC (Round 2, 61)

2021: QB Trey Lance, N. Dakota St. (Round 1, 3)

The 49ers have gone back and forth between offense and defense with their picks. And this year’s mix of needs makes it hard to figure out which way they will go. The jury is still out on Williams, who played in just nine games as a rookie in 2025.

Injuries have also held back Pearsall. He has shown flashes, but has totaled only 67 career catches in two seasons with 928 yards and three scores.

But if you look at the overall body of work in the 49ers’ first picks over the last five years, you don’t see a list of home runs. The team could use a pick to fall into place this year.