The relationship between Tiger Woods and President Donald Trump has been in the limelight over the last week, and a newly discovered soundbite only adds more insight to their dynamic. Before the PGA Tour legend was arrested on suspicion of DUI and taken to a jail in Martin County, Florida on March 27, bodycam footage revealed that he had walked down the road to take a phone call. Evidently, the commander-in-chief was on the other end of that call.

“I was just talking with the president,” Woods told a police officer after being instructed to return to the accident scene, per TMZ Sports' Michael J. Babcock. Perhaps the 15-time major champion preferred some privacy when speaking to Trump, but police obviously took exception to him leaving the area to have a personal conversation. There is no audible response from the officer when Woods nonchalantly reveals that he was speaking to the 45th and 47th president of the United States.

In the video below, while standing near a man that TMZ Sports identifies as Woods' manager, someone can be heard saying “he was very apologetic for what he did last night.” On March 26, Trump claimed that Woods would not be competing in the Masters despite his recent return to competitive golf. The former world number one had yet to publicly announce his status for the spring sports spectacle, insisting that he was doing everything possible to hit the links at Augusta National.

Tiger Woods obviously has more pressing matters to deal with following his arrest.

Tiger Woods called President Donald Trump from the scene of his rollover crash, before he was arrested for DUI.

Here's the video. pic.twitter.com/U1yDWzNfKZ — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) April 2, 2026

Although he passed a breathalyzer test, police believed the 50-year-old was under the influence of an unknown substance. The report states that he had two hydrocodone pills in his pocket and showed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests. He refused to take a urine test.

Woods, who pleaded guilty to reckless driving after a 2017 arrest, was allegedly driving at high speeds when he hit the back-end of a truck not too far from his residence in Jupiter Island, Florida. His Land Rover rolled over to its side and skidded down the road a bit before coming to a stop. He told police that he was looking at his phone and adjusting the radio before the crash.

Woods pleaded not guilty to charges of misdemeanor DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test, but he will be seeking treatment outside the country.

Given his longstanding friendship with the all-time great golfer, President Donald Trump will surely be asked for his thoughts on the situation. He briefly spoke on the accident before the arrest became public knowledge, calling Woods an “amazing person” who has “some difficulty.”

Tiger Woods is dating Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of the president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. In light of the latest bodycam footage, this saga will somehow become even more newsworthy.