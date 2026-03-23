The Boston Red Sox are currently counting down the days until the 2026 MLB regular season gets underway later this week. The Red Sox are winding down their spring training slate in the meantime, as several teams around the MLB make their final roster decisions ahead of Opening Day.

On Monday morning, the Red Sox announced several of their own roster moves with just days to go until the season gets underway.

“The #RedSox today announced the following roster moves: Catcher/infielder Mickey Gasper and infielder/outfielder Nate Eaton were optioned to Minor League camp. Catcher Matt Thaiss was reassigned to minor league camp,” reported the team's official account on X, formerly Twitter.

Some fans in particular were puzzled by the move regarding Gasper, which opens the door for Connor Wong to once again have the starting job for Boston this season, despite his struggles in the past, slashing .190/.262/.238 for Boston during the 2025 season, before undergoing surgery over the offseason.

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“They need to move on from Wong. He's hitting in camp just like he hit last year. Anyone else will be at least as good and probably better,” wrote one fan in the comment section on X.

“Conor Wong needs consistent at bats at AAA,” opined another.

The Red Sox are looking to bounce back after losing to the New York Yankees in the Wild Card round a season ago, and figure to have one of the deepest pitching rotations in the entire MLB landscape heading into this season.

Boston will kick off its 2026 regular season on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds on the road.