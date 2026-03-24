One of the most heated rivalries in MLB history is between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, and New Yorker/WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman trolled TD Garden on Monday Night RAW.

Heyman played a significant role during the Mar. 23 edition of RAW. First, he opened the show with Brock Lesnar, who was destroyed by Oba Femi once again. Later, he got Seth Rollins to come out and get arrested in kayfabe.

Paul wearing a Yankee’s tie in Boston, is hilarious. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/9Y6cC8dUyA — BODYSLAM.NET | WWE & AEW Wrestling News (@BodyslamNet) March 24, 2026

All the while, Heyman was sporting a Yankees tie, trolling the Boston crowd, home of the Red Sox, at RAW in TD Garden. A subtle move, but it shows why Heyman is a master of his craft.

Is WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman a Yankees fan?

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Heyman has confirmed in the past that he is a Yankees fan, meaning he does not like the Red Sox. He was born and raised in New York City, attending Purchase College, also referred to as SUNY Purchase.

If nothing else, Heyman knew how to subtly troll the Boston crowd. Of course, most in attendance were likely Red Sox fans, so it was a brilliant move on his part.

Heyman is currently entrenched in two WrestleMania feuds. First, he is Lesnar's “advocate” once again heading into WrestleMania 42. Lesnar originally issued an open challenge for the show. Weeks later, Femi would answer the call, and he has stood tall over Lesnar for two weeks in a row.

Additionally, he is still part of The Vision storyline with Seth Rollins. Rollins recently returned to the promotion from his shoulder injury suffered at Crown Jewel in October 2025.

Heyman has been tormented by Rollins since his return. Bron Breakker, who kicked Rollins out of The Vision, is on the shelf with an injury. Perhaps Rollins' attacks on Heyman will lead to him facing Breakker at WrestleMania 42.