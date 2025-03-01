After Tanner Houck gave an eye-opening take on his 2024 breakout season, the Boston Red Sox pitcher had a nice season. He went 9-10 with a 3.14 ERA in 30 games. He also led the league with one complete game shutout. The potential is there with his tall, athletic build.

Not to mention, his 154 strikeouts and 48 walks were career-highs for the high-velocity ace. However, during Houck's Spring Training appearance, he made an interesting play. He had a ground ball hit towards him, and he dove to make the play. Typically, pitchers don't make a play of that sort.

Still, it shocked many, including his manager, Alex Cora. While the latter's reaction was likely irate, Houck just wanted to make a play.

“Before I went out there, AC told me I had 10 pitches left, and said, ‘Get through the third with 10 pitches,'” Houck said via Ian Broome of MLB.com “I said, ‘OK.' I knew I was getting close, and so I made the play.

“It’s definitely a play I probably won’t do again in Spring Training. During the season, maybe do that again. But reactions just kind of took over. Pumped up for the first game being back out there.”

Tanner Houck could be in for another Red Sox breakout

The 81-81 Red Sox were clawing their way into a possible Wild Card spot in 2024. Even though they had a solid start to the season, the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles both made it over them. Subsequently, they each had more than 90 wins on the year.

Although Houck went 9-10, the Red Sox might need a CY Young-worthy season from him. His record wasn't bad, considering that he pitched in 30 games. However, some of his pitching commands will likely improve. His walk percentage was the lowest of his career, which is a welcome sight, considering he aims for strikeouts.

After Houck gave a murky contract update with the Red Sox last season, he's currently making about $4 million per season. If he has another great season, then Boston will have some serious suitors this upcoming season. Even some American League teams could pursue Houck if the Red Sox don't extend him.

Luckily, he's in arbitration with the team so he won't be a free agent until the 2026 offseason. Either way, Houck's play could've cost him the season, had he not been careful. However, he was making a heads-up play that he would make in the regular season.