When the Boston Red Sox (14-14) play well, they usually find a way to captivate the masses. Their athletic and aggressive position player group has the ability to pull out something that fans rarely get to see. Jarren Duran was the headlining act in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Cleveland Guardians (15-10).

He went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, helping the Sox earn a 7-3 victory over their American League Central opponent. His most memorable moment did not come in the batter's box, though. With two outs in the top of the third inning and his team up 5-0, Duran boldly and successfully stole home.

The move was especially gutsy, given that franchise pillar Rafael Devers was batting, but the 28-year-old outfielder is not a conventional ballplayer. He moves with high-octane energy and passion, eager to set the tone in all facets of the game.

Jarren Duran can give the Red Sox a crucial jolt

Duran's past struggles in the big-leagues, and more importantly with his mental health, are well known by now. Following a rough start to his Boston tenure, the 2018 seventh-round draft selection fell into a dark place in life. In the recently released Netflix special, “The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox,” he admitted to attempting suicide. Duran focused on his well-being and changed his outlook.

Following his personal turnaround, professional success followed. He posted a productive 2023 campaign and then exploded into stardom in 2024. Duran batted .285 while slugging .492, hit 21 home runs, an MLB-best 48 doubles, 14 triples (tied for first with Corbin Carroll) and stole an impressive 34 bases en route to a top-10 MVP finish. He earned an invitation to the Midsummer Classic and won All-Star Game MVP honors.

It was an unforgettable year for the breakout talent, and although he is off to a slow start in 2025, Jarren Duran is intent on delivering more thrills. Perhaps his theft of home plate is the spark both he and the Red Sox need moving forward.