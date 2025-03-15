Wilyer Abreu established himself with the Boston Red Sox last season. He won a Gold Glove as the best defensive right fielder in the American League and he made a solid offensive contribution as well. In addition to his defensive prowess, Abreu belted 15 home runs and drove in 58 runs while slashing .253/.322/.459. Abreu figured prominently in the Red Sox plans prior to the start of spring training, but he has missed the large majority of the early going with a gastrointestinal virus.

Abreu finally got a clean bill of health from the team's medical staff and he was able to play in Boston's Saturday afternoon game against the Atlanta Braves at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers. He played right field for 5 innings in the 7-3 loss and went 0 for 2 at the plate.

The outfielder believes he has enough time to prepare for the start of the 2025 season and that he will be in the lineup for the Red Sox in their season opener. “I’m gonna need some more reps but I think I’ll be ready for Opening Day,” Abreu said through translator Daveson Perez, per MassLive.com.

If Abreu is correct, the Red Sox should have one of the strongest defensive outfields in the American League. All-Star Jarren Duran is likely to be in left field, while speedy Ceddanne Rafaela will get the nod in centerfield. All 3 outfielders have tremendous range, and Abreu also has one of the best outfield arms in either league.

Red Sox have to be concerned with Abreu's overall conditioning

While Abreu was battling the virus, he lost weight throughout the ordeal. Abreu says he is feeling better now, but he will know if he has the adequate strength when he has a chance to play in multiple games.

“It was tough but the most important thing is my health,” Abreu said. “And I knew that if I could get back to 100 percent, that was going to be the best thing for me so that I can give all of me on the field.”

“I don’t think of the weight as super important,” Abreu said. “What really matters is that I’m moving well, that I’m strong and that I can play the way I normally do.”

Manager Alex Cora's Red Sox have made multiple changes since the end of the 2024 season when the team finished with an 81-81 record. They added started pitchers Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox and Walker Buehler from the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The Red Sox also signed highly sought after free agent Alex Bregman shortly before the start of spring training.