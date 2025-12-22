After a disappointing exit in the AL Wild Card at the hands of the New York Yankees, the Boston Red Sox continued an aggressive offseason by completing a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals involving Willson Contreras as MLB Free Agency continues to shape roster decisions. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the Red Sox and Cardinals finalized a deal that sends the veteran first baseman to Boston. The move follows the Red Sox’s earlier trade for Sonny Gray. It reflects an offseason approach centered on addressing needs through completed transactions.

The full trade details clarify the structure. Passan further added that the Red Sox receive $8 million to help cover part of his remaining $41.5 million in salary. The Cardinals receive right-hander Hunter Dobbins, along with right-handers Yhoiker Fajardo and Blake Aita. The exchange addresses roster needs on both sides, with St. Louis adding pitching depth and Boston securing a defined option at first base.

In a separate report by MLB Network’s Mark Feinsand, the Cardinals’ cash contribution offsets a portion of Contreras’ contract. He is owed $36.5 million over the next two seasons and carries a $5 million buyout on a $17.5 million club option for the 2028 season.

On the field, Contreras brings steady production. Last season, he posted a .257/.344/.447 slash line with 20 home runs and 80 RBI. Those numbers provide context for why Boston identified first base as a priority and addressed it decisively.

The Red Sox continue reshaping their roster

The Willson Contreras deal fits a broader offseason pattern. The Red Sox added Sonny Gray to reinforce the rotation. They then addressed positional stability with this move, signaling a coordinated roster plan.

Boston has also adjusted its pitching depth. The Red Sox completed a one-for-one trade with the Washington Nationals. The deal sent prospect Luis Perales in exchange for left-hander Jake Bennett as part of longer-term planning.

Around the league, the Red Sox have been linked to additional moves. That includes a potential reunion with Alex Bregman and possible trade interest in Ketel Marte. With MLB Free Agency still active, Boston has already turned key needs into action. How far the front office pushes next remains the question.