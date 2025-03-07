Spring training has been underway for a few weeks now and the Boston Red Sox are preparing for what they hope is a bounce back season. Star third baseman Rafael Devers has not seen any action yet, but manager Alex Cora believes he could take the field soon.

“Devers hasn't gotten in a game yet. Cora now says either Tuesday or Wednesday are the target dates for him,” Jen McCaffrey of the Athletic reported via X, formerly Twitter.

Devers is coming off a 2024 campaign in which he appeared in 138 games for the Red Sox and ended the season with a .272 batting average. He ended up with 28 home runs, 83 RBI and a .516 slugging percentage.

There has been speculation on who will play third base for the Red Sox between Devers and newly-acquired Alex Bregman.

The Red Sox open the 2025 season on the road against the Texas Rangers on March 27.

Garrett Crochet could be with Red Sox long-term

The Boston Red Sox acquired Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox before the 2024 season, but injuries kept him on the sideline for the entire campaign. Crochet is ready to go for this season and could be close to signing a long-term deal with the team.

Crochet wants to get the conversation out of the way before the season starts, however, or it will be picked up during the offseason.

“For me personally, once the season starts, I would like for whatever conversations are currently being had to be placed on the back burner until the following offseason,” said Crochet via The Boston Globe. “We have a big season ahead of us and we’re trying to do a lot of special things.

“I don’t want to be a distraction for the team in any way and I myself don’t want to be distracted by having to answer these kinds of questions in the media.”

Crochet is a signing the Red Sox made in an attempt to get things moving back in the right direction. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow believes he meets the criteria.

“When there is an opportunity that makes sense for the Red Sox, we have the support of ownership. We saw that this offseason where [Alex Bregman, who was signed to a three-year, $120 million deal] was a guy who fits us particularly well,” said Breslow.

“This wasn’t just kind of, ‘Do you get a thumbs up or a thumbs down from ownership,’ but actually engagement and excitement and enthusiasm to go out and to be aggressive. I think if there are opportunities to keep players that we identify as cornerstones of a run of success in a Red Sox uniform, that will be greeted with the same enthusiasm.”