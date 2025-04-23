The Los Angeles Dodgers were on the road for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs, but their fans showed out in a big way. A horde of Dodgers fans were seen marching through Wrigleyville, supporting their team loudly, according to photographer Joshua Mellin.

Never seen anything like this at Wrigley, Dodgers fans descend on the friendly confines

However, it was the Cubs and their fans who got the last laugh. After giving up a five-run seventh inning to go down 10-7, Chicago stormed back to tie the game to force extra innings. A two-run Kyle Tucker homer in the eighth made it 10-9, and then Miguel Amaya tied the game in the bottom of the ninth off closer Tanner Scott with a dinger. The Cubs held the Dodgers scoreless in the top of the 10th and immediately won the game on an Ian Happ single, 11-10.

IAN HAPP. WALKS. IT. OFF. 🗣️

Happ's game-winning hit capped off a crazy game that was wild from the very first inning. Tommy Edman jumped out of the gates quickly, smashing a three-run homer off Shota Imanaga in the top of the first inning. Edman has been a Cubs killer and has been raking this season.

Chicago responded immediately with five runs off Dustin May in the bottom of the first inning, and the lead got to 7-4 in the fifth inning. Will Smith got Los Angeles closer with a long ball in the sixth inning before the offense really came alive in the seventh to take that 10-7 lead, which had the big group of fans feeling confident about their chances.

But the Dodgers' bullpen couldn't get the job done, with Tucker continuing his hot start in a contract year. Tucker is supercharging a Cubs offense that's leading MLB in runs scored, and they've now scored 10 or more runs in a league-leading seven games.

Chicago's heroics had Wrigley Field in playoff form, leaving the Dodgers fans in attendance in shambles. Cubs fans are having fun.

I got you. A three-act masterpiece here.

Chicago is 15-10 and on top of the NL Central despite a brutal opening-month schedule.