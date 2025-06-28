The Chicago Cubs kicked off one of the toughest series of their season against the Houston Astros on Friday. Before the game, though, Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly were welcomed back by the Astros fanbase. Houston traded both Tucker and Pressly to the Cubs this offseason.

Both players received a standing ovation from Jose Altuve and the rest of their former teammates, captured by Houston Chron's Matt Young

The Astros moved both players instead of offering them their next Major League Baseball contracts. While the move makes sense in the long-term, Houston received backlash for letting them go. Both are part of Chicago's excellent season that has them near the top of the league standings.

Tucker is an MVP candidate in the National League alongside rising star Pete Crow-Armstrong. Pressly has stepped into a key role in Craig Counsell's bullpen behind Daniel Palencia. The Cubs are a few games clear of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central despite going 5-5 in their last ten games.

Altuve has had to go into the outfield to make up for Tucker's absence in Houston. However, that has not stopped the Astros from putting together another good season. They are putting a stranglehold on the American League West, putting distance between themselves and the Seattle Mariners.

Tucker has fit like a glove in Chicago since arriving in the winter. The veteran outfielder has spoken highly of Counsell and the Cubs as a whole, saying he wouldn't want to go anywhere else.

“I don't think I could've gone to a much better organization than the Cubs,” Tucker said. “I mean, the fanbase is second to none and the teammates, front office, coaching staff, everyone that I've talked to and met so far have been amazing.”

Altuve and the Astros dearly miss the outfielder that helped them add another World Series title to their trophy case. If each team continues on their current trajectory, this weekend's series will not be the only one they play this season.