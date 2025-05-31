The Chicago Cubs are navigating a challenging period with several key pitchers sidelined due to injuries. Among them is reliever Porter Hodge, who has been on the 15-day injured list since May 20 with a left oblique strain. Initially, the team hoped for a swift recovery, but recent developments have introduced new concerns.

Manager Craig Counsell provided an update on Hodge’s condition during a media session with the details shared by Vinnie Duber of Sun-Times Sports in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Craig Counsell informed that the oblique strain that put reliever Porter Hodge on the IL has been “resolved” but that Hodge has been slowed by a left hip impingement. Cubs hope Hodge can throw bullpens next week. He will “definitely” need a rehab assignment.

@Suntimes_Sports”

Hodge's injury is part of a broader pattern affecting the Cubs' bullpen. Pitcher Javier Assad also re-injured his left oblique earlier this season, highlighting the team's vulnerability to such injuries. Despite these challenges, the bullpen has maintained a strong 2.76 ERA, ranking third in MLB.

Before his injury, Hodge was emerging as a potential closer, showcasing his adaptability after transitioning from a starter to a reliever midway through the 2023 season. In his absence, reliever Daniel Palencia has been taking on more closing duties. Counsell acknowledged the shift, noting that Palencia's performance in high-leverage situations has been commendable.

The Cubs are also managing other injuries across their pitching staff. Starting pitcher Shota Imanaga is scheduled to throw off a mound next week as he recovers from a hamstring strain. Catcher Miguel Amaya underwent imaging for a right oblique strain, and Assad recently resumed playing catch after his oblique injury.

As the club aims to find consistency amidst these challenges, Hodge's recovery remains a focal point. His return could provide a much-needed boost to the bullpen, enhancing the team's ability to navigate high-leverage situations effectively. Fans and the organization alike are hopeful for a successful and timely comeback.