The Chicago Cubs are off to a good start this season as they improved to 9-5 on the season on Tuesday with a 10-6 win over the Texas Rangers. Dansby Swanson came up with the big hit in the game as his two-RBI triple in the eighth inning when things were all tied up put the Cubs up for good. Swanson had a huge game as he also hit a home run and ended up having four RBIs.

Dansby Swanson had surgery in October because of a hernia, but he is clearly feeling a lot better now. Not only is being healthy freeing him up physically, but it has also gotten rid of a mental barrier.

“Just starting out, like I said, being healthy is such a big deal,” Swanson said on Tuesday after the win, according to an article from Marquee Sports Network. “Kind of has been a really good reminder of this is what it’s supposed to feel like to be healthy and to be able to play freely mentally, but also physically. And I’m just so grateful to be in this position and to be here with these guys, being able to do this.”

Swanson is noticing a big difference this year, and so are his teammates and coaches. He is finally getting back to his true form.

“I think he’s just being himself,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. “He’s obviously off to a good start and driving some baseballs. He’s putting some balls in the air and driving the ball. He’s definitely off to a big start.”

The start of the 2025 season has been kind to Swanson, and it has been kind to the rest of this Cubs team as well. Chicago is the favorite to win the NL Central, and so far, they look like the best team in the division.

“I think just the consistency and the intent has been so tremendous from our group,” Swanson added. “Just not taking at-bats off, no matter what the score is, no matter what the situation is, just looking to do a job, being intentional, running the bases. All those things are huge. I think that that has just shown what it takes for this group to be good, and we’ve done that so far, throughout this year and it’s been a joy to be a part of.”

Dansby Swanson and the Cubs have already taken the first two games against the Rangers in the three-game series, and they will be going for the sweep on Wednesday. The two teams will get underway from Wrigley Field in Chicago at 1:20 CT.