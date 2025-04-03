The Chicago Cubs handled business on the road against the Athletics, sweeping them in a three-game series. The Cubs put 35 runs on the board throughout the set, marking the most the Athletics have given up in their first three home games since allowing 31 in 1922.

Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki played an important part in Chicago's offensive explosion on Wednesday, hitting two home runs and finishing the game with five RBI.

The Cubs' 5-4 record places them second in the NL Central behind the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cubs return to action on Friday as they begin a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field. First pitch is set for 1:20 p.m. CT.

Cubs' Carson Kelly makes history

For the first time in 32 years, a member of the Chicago Cubs has hit for the cycle. In the Cubs' 18-3 win over the Athletics on Tuesday, Carson Kelly ended the drought.

“I’ve been in this same position before where I needed a triple for the cycle. If anybody’s ever looked up my numbers, I have two triples, so odds are not in my favor, right?” the 30-year-old Kelly said via AP. “I didn’t get it done the first time.

“This time I’m like, oh, I’m just going to put a good at-bat together. Hit it, like, ‘Oh yeah, pretty good.’ Then I hit first and saw it ricochet and I was like, ‘Oh boy, this is it right here, I gotta go.’ That’s probably the fastest you’ll ever see me run.”

Cubs manager Craig Counsell did not realize Kelly had a chance at one, but was glad he managed to capitalize.

“I didn’t realize he had a chance at a cycle, but when that ball kicked off the wall the dugout started going crazy so I figured something was going on,” Counsell said. “They’re fun days, they’re rare days and they’re once-in-a-lifetime-type days for players.”