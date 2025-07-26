The Chicago Cubs are looking to outdo their cross-town rival, the White Sox. Specifically, they may be setting their eyes on White Sox ace Adrian Houser, whom the South Side is considering trading.

The Cubs' hopes to acquire Houser were confirmed on Saturday, per Patrick Mooney of The Athletic. The Cubs/White Sox are in the midst of a cross-town series that will run until Sunday.

Mooney wrote that exchanging trades between teams is uncommon, but this is becoming the exception.

“Though cross-town deals with the Chicago White Sox are exceedingly rare, the Cubs have a lot of background information on Houser, who has suddenly re-emerged to become the new ace on the South Side,” Mooney said. “The trade market also appears to be heating up.”

Houser is currently 6-2 with a 2.10 ERA and 47 strikeouts. On Friday, Houser pitched 6 2/3 innings, struck out 3, and gave up three earned runs in a 12-5 win. The White Sox may trade Houser as a means of rebuilding their team.

As for the Cubs, they are looking to strengthen their resolve as they make a run for the postseason.

Adrian Houser's place in the Cubs rotation

The prospective Houser potentially moving to the Northside could help fulfill a real need. The Cubs are 60-43 and are one game behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.

Despite their good standing, the Cubs have had to endure a rash of injuries affecting their pitchers. In Houser, they could get someone who's fresh and has a sense of familiarity.

After all, he was under the tutelage of manager Craig Counsell when he was with the Brewers. Despite the White Sox being in the cellar of the AL Central, Houser has been one of their bright spots.

He has a strong fastball and sinker and generally gets opposing hitters out with regularity. In addition, Houser is increasing the usage of his curveball and slider.