The Chicago Cubs have gotten off to a strong start to the season as they hold a 1.5 lead in the NL Central. Things have clicked with the current rotation, and they recently got a win against the Texas Rangers. It was Jameson Taillon who had a nice game, as he went six innings and allowed three runs on five hits, while also striking out six in the win.

Though they have started off strong, they recently got some bad news regarding one of their pitches because of injury. Justin Steele was placed on the 15-day IL with left elbow tendinitis, according to The Athletic's Sahadev Sharma. To take Steele's spot, right-handed reliever Ethan Roberts was called up.

In Steele's last part, he went seven scoreless innings in their win against the Rangers on April 7, as he struck out eight and only walked two batters. This season, he has a 3-1 record with a 4.76 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in four starts. It will be interesting to see who steps up in Steele's place, and it could be somebody such as Colin Rea.

Steele had the same injury last season, and hopefully, he can come back at full strength as the Cubs continue their solid start to the year. His injury came at a bad time for the team last season, but it looks like they may be able to rally without him this time around.

The Cubs are 9-5 and look like they're ready to make some noise this season. With how long the season is, it's good to get ahead of the competition early and maintain throughout the year as injuries and other things can come up. The Cubs will have a lot of competition as the season continues, but if they can stay healthy and hot, they shouldn't have a problem holding their own.