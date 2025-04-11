There is something to say about being at the right place at the right time. Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker has arrived at the right place following the announcement of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s $500 contract extension with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Cubs acquired Tucker in a trade with the Houston Astros this past winter. He is under a one-season contract with the Cubs and will become a free agent in the winter.

Guerrero's security with Toronto means that Tucker will have greater leverage to demand more money.

That is, if the Cubs were to follow suit and extend his contract to ensure he is around for the long haul. Cubs management is “already discussing” a potentially major deal with Tucker per Aaliyan Mohammed of The Sporting News.

In truth, it would be in the Cubs' best interest to extend Tucker's contract.

So far, Tucker is leading the National League in certain offensive categories, including hits, runs, RBIs, total bases, and OPS. This week, Tucker was named the NL player of the Week alongside his former Astros teammate, Alex Bregman of the Boston Red Sox.

There is no question he is off to an incredible start.

He also brings plenty of hardware. He is a 3-time All-Star, a Silver Slugger winner, and a Gold Glove winner. A player who can hit for average and power and is a defensive asset.

Tucker is also a proven winner. In 2022, he was integral to the Astros winning the World Series. Tucker hit two home runs in the first game and made the final out to win the series.

Any team looking to get back in playoff contention (e.g., the Cubs), he is the player who rises to the occasion when it matters most, something the team can certainly feed off of.

His talent combined with his positive aura is endearing to the friendly fans at the friendly confines of Wrigley Field. Those tangibles are what is needed for a franchise player.

Tucker has already demonstrated his ability to fulfill that role by leading by example in more ways than one. If the Cubs don't snatch him up, another team will certainly enjoy the fruits of his labor.

So this is the Cubs chance to do right by their fans and the organization by ensuring that Tucker can call the Windy City home.

He may not make Guerrero money or have the namesake, but he is surely making a name for himself.