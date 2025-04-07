In an alternate universe somewhere, Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman both just had outstanding weeks for the Houston Astros. In our reality, their performances came with the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox, respectively, earning each a Player of the Week award for their league.

Bregman is coming off a week in which he hit .407 (11-27) with two home runs, five doubles and 10 RBI. He punctuated his performance by going 4-5 against the St. Louis Cardinals with a pair of doubles and six batted in on Sunday in the second game of a doubleheader.

Bregman ended up in Boston after a lengthy free agency that involved the Astros yo-yoing in and out of his pursuit. He signed a three-year, $120 million contract with the Red Sox in February with opt-outs after each season.

He's made an immediate impact, hitting .341 over his first 44 at bats of the season with a 174 OPS+. The Red Sox are off to a 6-4 start of the season and ride a five-game winning streak into Monday.

Former Astros OF Kyle Tucker has set himself up for free agency

While Bregman left the Astros in free agency, Houston dealt Tucker to the Cubs in the deal that landed them Isaac Paredes. Chicago's new right fielder has embraced his new surroundings, starting the season with a .319 average and 233 OPS+ over 12 games.

Tucker's Player of the Week honor came off a 9-23 stretch where he hit three homers, knocked in eight runs and scored 11. This is his final season of team control, so he's on track to be a free agent at the end of the year.

That is if the Cubs don't sign him to an extension first. Team president Jed Hoyer talked about the possibility last week for Marquee Sports Network.

I think, clearly he’s the kind of player you wanna build a lineup around, build a team around,” Hoyer said. “I think any conversations we have with him we’ll keep internal, so there’s no point in asking all the time I guess, I know you will…Listen I’m excited, I think he’ll learn what Wrigley’s all about over the next few months, which I think is really important