The Chicago Cubs swept the Athletics in their first trip to Sacramento. Their 10-2 win on Wednesday was their fifth of the season, bringing them over .500 for the first time. Their offseason was highlighted by Kyle Tucker, who came to the Cubs in a trade from the Houston Astros. He had a poor spring training and a bad Tokyo Series, but has been dominant ever since. Tucker had his mic-drop moment after the game, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

“I didn’t necessarily worry about it, but at the end of the day, it was spring training. I felt good in spring training.” Tucker said, “I hit some balls that I thought were hit well, and they just didn’t fall for a hit. So, I didn’t care too much. Besides, I’d rather show them during the season.”

The Cubs scored 35 runs in the three games against the Athletics and Tucker was a big reason why. He hit two homers, knocked in four runs, and scored six runs. The trade to get him was one of the biggest deals of the offseason, and the Cubs have to get a great season out of him to make it worth it. It's been a good start despite a poor spring for Tucker.

The Cubs' tough schedule continues

There may be no more difficult way to start the season than traveling to Japan to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Cubs lost both games but came back to the States with the same high expectations they left with. After splitting a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, they traveled to Sacramento for the first time.

The ball was flying out of Sutter Health Park, mostly off of Cubs bats. The Athletics may be building something this year, but it was a tough series for the team against Chicago. But the NL Central favorites won't have many slugfest games coming up. They are opening Wrigley Field for the 2025 season, and a cavalcade of NL powerhouses are walking through those doors.

The Cubs open Wrigley Field with a three-game series against the San Diego Padres. They are 7-0 after sweeps of the Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Guardians to start the year. Their next opponents are the Texas Rangers, Dodgers again, Padres again, Diamondbacks again, and the Phillies. That is a who's who of World Series contenders that could leave the Cubs with ground to make up.

If Kyle Tucker continues this stretch, the Cubs could get hot at just the right time.