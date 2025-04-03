The San Diego Padres can't stop winning. Jackson Merrill and the Friars have played seven games so far in the 2025 MLB regular season and won all of them, including Wednesday night's series finale at Petco Park in San Diego against the Cleveland Guardians.

Together with their National League West Division rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Padres helped author a phenomenon only seen just four times before in MLB history, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

“With the Padres and Dodgers, this is the 5th season where multiple teams started 7-0 or better, joining,” Langs noted in a post on X (formerly Twitter) following San Diego's victory over Cleveland.

The other four times that it happened was way back in 1884, 1962, 1982 and much more recently, in 2003 when the Kansas City Royals and the San Francisco Giants started that year's campaign with 9-0 and 7-0 records, respectively.

The Dodgers also stayed undefeated through eight games, after Shohei Ohtani delivered a walk-off home run to cap a come-from-behind 6-5 win on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves for their third series sweep of the season — and eighth win overall.

Dylan Cease picked up his first win of the season in the Guardians game, as he allowed just an earned run on four hits with a walk issued and seven strikeouts in 6.1 innings of work. The Padres provided him with ample run support when they scored four runs in the third inning.

After a slow start to the season, Padres first baseman Luis Arraez appears to have found his groove. He went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored in San Diego's latest win. Fernado Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Merrill each had two hits, with Merrill, fresh off signing a big contract extension, clobbered a two-run blast in the third frame to give San Diego a 4-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Robert Suarez shut the door on Cleveland with a clean ninth inning to collect his third save of the season.

San Diego hopes that it can sustain its form when the Padres head out for their first game away from Petco Park this coming Friday for the start of a three-game series versus the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.