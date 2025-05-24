At the moment, the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds are locked in a divisional battle in Cincinnati. The Reds lead 6-1, looking to avenge their 13-6 loss to the Cubbies last night. If Chicago can turn things around, then it will be the team's fourth win in a row. Earlier in the game, with the score at a more manageable 2-1 deficit, Cubs rookie third baseman Matt Shaw made a throw that wowed the crowd at Great American Ballpark. His out-of-this-world falling throw to nail Reds infielder Santiago Espinal was posted by MLB on X, formerly Twitter.

Matt Shaw shows off the arm to get the out at first! 💪 pic.twitter.com/TCf4d5YnhX — MLB (@MLB) May 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Matt Shaw shows off the arm to get the out at first!” posted MLB's official account on the social media platform.

The play was just the latest in a line of excellent defensive plays by the rookie. It is one of the many reasons that Cubs manager Craig Counsell and the team brass sought to bring Shaw back to the majors once again. After breaking camp with the team out of Spring Training, Shaw struggled in his first big league stint, resulting in being sent back down to Triple-A. After some adjustments, his bat came back to life, and the franchise was forced to give him back the third base role. Now, Shaw is looking to prove their faith in him, and plays like today's help cement that belief.

Matt Shaw looks to repay faith from Craig Counsell, Cubs

Since his return back to the big leagues a few days ago, Shaw's bat has stayed hot. He's hitting .313 across the last four games, including two runs batted in and two steals. Although he's hit towards the bottom of the order, if this form continues, then Counsell will likely move him up in due time. Both the team's leadership and their fans hope he is the latest in a long line of position players that have established themselves as big league contributors.

Shaw's ascendency has been especially fun to watch, as the Cubs were aggressive with his development. He was a 2023 MLB Draft first round selection. Now, he's the starting third baseman. If his growth continues this steady trend upwards while plying his trade on the North Side, then the Cubs might finally have their first consistent third baseman since Kris Bryant in his prime. For a team looking to return to the postseason once again, that would be a welcome sight indeed.