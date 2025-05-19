Chicago Cubs’ top prospect Matt Shaw generated buzz during spring training when he made the Big League club’s Opening Day roster. Shaw traveled with the Cubs to Japan to kickoff his MLB career against the Dodgers in the Tokyo Series. However, Shaw’s dream debut quickly devolved into a nightmare and by mid April Chicago had sent him back down to Triple-A.

But Shaw used his time back in the minors wisely, working on his swing and preparing for his inevitable return to the majors. Now the Cubs have recalled Shaw from Triple-A Iowa for his second stint with Chicago this season, per R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports.

Matt Shaw to start second stint with the Cubs this season

The move comes following a home run frenzy from Shaw, as MLB’s 18th ranked prospect has hit four homers in three games. But it’s not just the recent power surge that’s convinced the Cubs that Shaw is ready for another shot. He’s slashing a scorching .338/.437/.676 with six home runs and 14 RBI over his last 19 games in Triple-A.

Those numbers are a far cry from his lackluster production at the Big League level earlier this year. Shaw hit an ugly .172/.294/.241 with one home run, three RBI and 11 runs scored in 18 games in the majors at the start of the season.

With Shaw being recalled, the Cubs designated Nicky Lopez for assignment, per CBS Sports. Chicago anticipates the young prospect getting most of the team’s reps at third base once he rejoins the club.

Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer was hoping to trade Lopez to make room for Shaw’s return. But that was always going to be a difficult sell. Especially considering that the new pope is not in the Cubs’ corner.

Despite Lopez’s solid defense, he’s batting just .042 with a .220 OPS in 18 games with Chicago and the Los Angeles Angels. This is already the second time this season that Lopez has been DFA’d.