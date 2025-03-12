Chicago Cubs prospect Matt Shaw has been one of the more exciting young players in the organization's system, and although he has not made his MLB debut yet, manager Craig Counsell said that he will be traveling with the team for the games in Japan against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 18-19. Shaw is excited to possibly make his MLB debut in a unique setting.

“Super excited, obviously,” Matt Shaw said, via Jesse Friedman of MLB.com. “I've been waiting for an opportunity like this for a really long time; a great moment, for sure.”

Shaw does not know if he will make his debut in Japan or not, but it is notable that he will be traveling with the Cubs for the series. He could be in line to start with Nico Hoerner being out. He spoke on what his mindset is with next week's games approaching.

“I've been preparing for this opportunity for my entire life,” Shaw said. “It just came down to, ‘Will they let me play? … I haven't seen the lineup for Game 1 against the Dodgers, obviously,” Shaw said. “But actually being out there, making my debut hopefully, playing against the reigning World Series champs… I mean, how amazing would that be?”

The Cubs come into the 2025 season with high hopes, with the addition of Kyle Tucker headlining the offseason moves the team made. Shaw is one of the young players who provides optimism for 2025. The expectation is for the Cubs to compete and win the National League Central. There are other teams with talent in the division, with the Milwaukee Brewers being the defending champions, but the Cubs have made big moves to try to take that crown this season. They will be tested right away against the Dodgers in Japan, it will be a clash of two teams who hope to contend at the top of the National League this season.