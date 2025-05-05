The Chicago Cubs just went 2-1 in the three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers after suffering a 4-0 loss on Sunday. However, what is likely even worse news is that starting pitcher Shota Imanaga left the contest early due to a hamstring injury. On Tuesday, the 31-year-old pitcher received unfortunate news.

Reports indicate that Imanaga was placed on the 15-day IL, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The two-time All-Star was given a hamstring strain diagnosis by the Cubs. Shota Imanaga suffered the injury while attempting to cover first base during a possible double play.

“The Chicago Cubs place ace Shota Imanaga on the 15-day IL with a hamstring strain.”

It's not an ideal situation as the Cubs hope to maintain their first-place position in the NL Central. Imanaga has played a large role in the team's success this season, as the club owns a 21-14 record through 35 games played.

Shota Imanaga has been brilliant to start the season. Despite owning a 3-2 win-loss record through eight games played, the Cubs' ace pitcher has played remarkably well. On the season, Imanaga owns a 2.82 ERA and 1.097 WHIP while recording 34 strikeouts through 44.2 innings pitched.

With Shota Imanaga joining Justin Steele on the IL, the Cubs will have to learn on Jameson Taillon as the ace. The rest of the rotation consists of Matthew Boyd, Ben Brown, Colin Rea, and Chris Flexen. The pitching may be a concern for the time being, but luckily, Chicago has one of the more potent offenses in MLB so far this season.

The Cubs will lean on the offense, as the club is third in home runs hit this season, with the lineup having recorded 52 home runs. They also lead the league in RBIs with 204 and are aggressive on the bases with a league-leading 45 stolen bags.

Shota Imanaga's return is not yet known; however, considering he's on the 15-day IL, the Cubs will likely hope the star pitcher returns to the mound between four to five weeks. If that's the case, then Imanaga wouldn't be activated until mid-June.