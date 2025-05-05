The Chicago Cubs have had a brilliant start to their season as they lead the National League Central with a 21-14 record. While that is good news for manager Craig Counsell's team, the Cubs have had injury issues with their pitching staff. The latest injury took place in Sunday's series finale with the Brewers in Milwaukee as ace left hander Shota Imanaga left the game with an apparent hamstring injury.

Imanaga was attempting to cover 1st base on a potential double play ground ball and he felt a twinge in his hamstring as he ran from the mound. The injury took place in the 6th inning of a game that the Cubs dropped by a 4-0 margin. Imanaga left the game after the play.

The game was scoreless at the time, but the Brewers scored all four of their runs after Imanaga was replaced by Julian Merryweather.

Counsell said the Cubs will be checking on Imanaga with additional tests. “We'll probably do some imaging to see what's going on,” Counsell said. “He's never had any lower body muscle strains, so he's a little unsure of what the feeling means. But he felt something, for sure, so we'll just get it checked out tomorrow and go from there.”

Imanaga had left his previous start with leg cramps.

Cubs dogged by pitching injuries

Imanaga had risen to the level of the Cubs top starter, and that was partially the result of a season-ending elbow injury to Justin Steele. Pitcher Javier Assad is also on the Injured List with an oblique issue.

If the Cubs have to place Imanaga on the IL, his spot in the rotation could be taken by Chris Flexen. Additionally, the Cubs have Cade Horton on their minor league affiliate at Triple-A Iowa.

The Cubs have a three-game lead in the division over the surprising Cincinnati Reds. Chicago has scored a major-league leading 208 runs and the offense has been dynamic through the first 35 games of the season despite getting blanked by the Brewers.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has grown into one of the team's primary stars as he has belted 9 home runs and driven in 26 runs while adding 12 stolen bases. Seiya Suzuki has also been a huge contributor with 9 home runs and 29 RBI. Former Houston Astro slugger Kyle Tucker has also belted 9 long balls with 30 RBI.