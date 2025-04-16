Kyle Tucker was one of the biggest names that changed teams during the offseason. The three-time All-Star joined the Chicago Cubs from the Houston Astros in a blockbuster deal.

After trading for him during the offseason, the Cubs' next goal is signing Tucker to an extension that will keep him in Chicago. According to MLB.com, MLB executives are debating whether or not Tucker should sign whatever deal the Cubs offer him.

Talks about Tucker's possible extension have become louder after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signed a 14-year, $500 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. With Guerrero Jr. off the board, Tucker is the most attractive free agent in next year's class.

One executive in the National League shared their thoughts on the situation, arguing that Tucker is in control.

“If he wants to stay in Chicago, he can always sign there in the winter,” the executive said. “Prior to that, I imagine it would take a massive overpay to get him to forgo an opportunity on the open market. Since he's a couple years older than Vlad and doesn't have the same tie-in with the Cubs that Vlad has with the Jays — or with the country, for that matter — I would be surprised if they would be willing to go far enough during the season to make him bite early.”

Tucker has only been with the Cubs since December after seven years in Houston. It is too early to tell what his plan is for next offseason. One executive pointed out that he and Chicago fit well.

“If they're indeed talking, that at least shows some interest on both sides,” another NL executive said. “The Cubs are a great place to play; I'm sure they want to keep him, which was part of the value of trading for him. I don't see why it wouldn't be a possibility.”

Regardless of what his decision ends up being, Tucker will sign an expensive deal. For now, he is focused on the 2025 season.