Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signed a massive $500 million contract extension with the Toronto Blue Jays early this season. It keeps the superstar first baseman in Toronto for the next 14 years.

However, some new details about the deal emerged that turned heads across the league. As it turns out, $325 million of the $500 million deal was given to the Blue Jays star as a signing bonus, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The remaining $175 million is considered Guerrero's salary.

“The biggest surprise of the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. extension is not that he landed a $500 million deal from the Toronto Blue Jays without going to free agency. No, the shocker is that the contract includes a $325 million signing bonus, according to sources briefed on the deal. Guerrero, 26, will receive the remaining $175 million in salary.”

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s signing bonus shatters the previous signing bonus record that was held by New York Mets' star Juan Soto. Soto's 15-year, $765 million contract extension he signed in the offseason included a $75 million signing bonus.

It's a wild deal that gives the four-time All-Star most of his money immediately. It's essentially the exact opposite of the contracts we've seen other MLB stars sign. For example, Shohei Ohtani's contract gives him just $2 million annually despite signing a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It could be a sign of change for players in the league down the road. The Blue Jays seemingly wanted to get a deal done and it cost them big time up front. However, the remainder of the contract should be on the cheaper side for the club as the years progress.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is off to a slow start so far this season. However, his past production indicates he'll bounce back sooner, rather than later. He finished the 2024 campaign with a .323 batting average and .396 OBP while recording 30 home runs and 103 RBIs through 616 at-bats.