The Chicago Cubs are off to a strong start to the 2025 season. They are 14-10 and in first place in the National League Central. After a massive offseason, the Cubbies have put themselves in a solid position through the first month of the season. But a question looms large over the future of the franchise. Insider Jon Heyman says that the Cubs could get a Kyle Tucker contract done before free agency, which would be rare.

Can the Cubs get a long-term deal done with Kyle Tucker before he enters free agency?@JonHeyman | #MLBCentral pic.twitter.com/g2bvtKGfdH — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) April 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I wouldn't say they're close,” Heyman said of the Cubs and Tucker. “At this point, in fact, there's no evidence they've begun talks. But they are expected to talk with Kyle Tucker. Not a shocker there, although it's very unusual to get a deal done in a walk year for this level player. And this is a superstar-level player. It's only happened a few times, where a guy has gone to a new team and signed an extension with months to go before free agency.”

Heyman gave Francisco Lindor with the Mets, Garrett Crochet with the Red Sox, and Mookie Betts with the Dodgers as examples. The Cubs are hoping to add Tucker to the list, especially after what happened with Juan Soto and the Yankees.

What do the Cubs need to do to take Kyle Tucker off the market?

The Cubs have not spent money on big-time free agents in recent years. Giants third baseman Matt Chapman spoke about that after his free agency, when Chicago did not give him a big offer. But they traded for Tucker, knowing this contract was coming. They cannot let this opportunity slip by, and Heyman's reporting shows they know that.

One big contract has already been signed this year, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr staying in Toronto. He signed a 14-year, $500 million deal, so the Cubs' negotiations should start in that area. Tucker is two years older than Guerrero, so the length may be different. But the $500 million present value is a starting point.

The Cubs can use deferred money to sign Tucker, knowing that it increases the total price but softens the blow now. While the Blue Jays did not defer money on Guerrero's deal, it could be the reason the Cubs keep Tucker. Giving him 12 years should be easy for the Cubs, as they need a piece to build around, and Tucker's bat is one of the best in the league.