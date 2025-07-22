While the rumors have been around Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr., people have been led to believe that he is bound to be moved by the trade deadline. As people in the baseball world ponder trades involving the White Sox's Robert, there actually could be another player on the team who is more likely to be dealt.

In the latest column by ESPN's Buster Olney, he would mention relief pitcher Adrian Houser as the one who “seems likely to move,” since he has been productive with Chicago after being released by the Texas Rangers in May.

“Chicago's Adrian Houser seems likely to move, as a second-tier starter who has performed well this season,” Olney wrote. “The 32-year-old right-hander was released by the Rangers in May but has been very effective since joining the White Sox rotation, giving up only two homers in 57⅔ innings and generating an ERA+ of 226. Nobody is taking those numbers at face value, but evaluators do view him as a market option. The White Sox also have some relievers worth considering.”

Houser currently sports a 1.89 ERA to go along with 44 strikeouts and a 5-2 record.

The question behind White Sox's Luis Robert Jr.

Though it seemed locked in that Robert would be on the move from the White Sox, Olney would write that it could be the ultimate decision that he stays on the team past the deadline. With Robert underperforming this season along with the injuries sustaned, it's possible his stock has dropped as Olney says the team could “continue to wait on Robert's takent to manifest.”

“But it seems unlikely that Luis Robert Jr. — once projected as a centerpiece of this deadline — will be dealt, unless a team makes a big bet on a player who has either underperformed or been hurt this year,” Olney wrote. “The White Sox could continue to wait on Robert's talent to manifest and his trade value to be restored by picking up his $20 million option for next year, which is hardly out of the question for a team with little future payroll obligation.”

So far, Robert has been hitting a .206 batting average with 1o home runs and 40 RBIs as he also has a $20 million club option, a crucial part of his value, as said by Ken Rosenthal.

“I would expect that if he gets traded, the team that acquires him will be operating under the premise that they’re not picking up the option,” Rosenthal said.

It remains to be seen if Robert is still on the White Sox come the July 31 trade deadline.