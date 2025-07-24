Things might still be painful for the Chicago White Sox, as 2025 has been almost as rough as 2024. GM Chris Getz is in the second year of the team's rebuild, while Will Venable is in the midst of his first season as manager. One of the key parts of making this rebuild work is finding veteran contributors to help contribute and build up their trade value. In the midst of a career season, starting pitcher Adrian Houser is one of those contributors. A couple of key offseason changes have helped Houser unlock this next level, according to the Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

“During the offseason, Houser made a significant mechanical change to his backside at Pitching WRX in Oklahoma City, getting more into his hamstring and glutes rather than his quads,” wrote Rosenthal. “‘I was probably three pitches into an offseason bullpen and they noticed it immediately,' he said. He also made greater use of the cold tub and adjusted his eating habits, adopting what he called the “carnivorish” diet — mostly red meat, but on occasion chicken or fish as well.”

Houser's adjustments have certainly helped the 32-year-old. After starting his career with the Milwaukee Brewers, Houser bounced around with a couple of teams last season before the offseason tweaks. Now, since joining Chicago on a one-year deal in May, he could be moved to a postseason contender. What could the White Sox get in return for his services?

White Sox could trade Adrian Houser to help with rebuild

Despite the career season, Houser still profiles as more of a back-end starter. For a lot of contenders, they need the innings. If Houser can go out and give a team at least five to six innings almost every time he takes the mound, then someone will trade for him. Teams like the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and more are hunting for starting pitching help as MLB's trade deadline approaches.

Houser is just one of a few trade candidates that Getz could move. This season has shown improvement, which is especially encouraging given the relationships that Venable and his coaching staff has built with this young roster. Would trading Houser help further this rebuild? If he can, then don't be surprised to see the veteran starter elsewhere in a few days' time.