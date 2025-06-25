The Chicago Cubs continue to lead the National League Central. Chicago holds a 46-33 record as of this story's writing, which is good for a 2.5 game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals in the division. With the Cardinals and Brewers closing in, though, the Cubs will likely attempt to bolster their roster ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Chicago will be an intriguing team to monitor in July. The Cubs may try to acquire a star player, but adding depth will also appeal to them. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Chicago “would love” to acquire starting pitcher Mitch Keller and reliever David Bednar from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Keller, 29, was an All-Star in 2023. He's pitched to a 4.02 ERA across 16 games pitched in 2025. The right-handed hurler features the potential of a star. At the very least, he is someone who can offer depth in the back of a team's starting rotation.

Bednar, a 30-year-old reliever, is a two-time All-Star. He emerged as one of the best closers in the league during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Bednar has bounced back in 2025 following a disappointing 2024 campaign. He currently has a 2.93 ERA and 11 saves.

Bednar has one year of arbitration remaining before entering free agency. Trading him now would allow the Pirates to capitalize on his current value in addition to the extra year remaining.

Keller probably isn't as likely to be traded since he's under team control through 2028. However, teams — possibly such as the Cubs — may be willing to give the Pirates extra prospect capital given Keller's potential and contract status.

Chicago is seemingly interested in acquiring both pitchers. They may at least attempt to trade for one of the hurlers. One has to imagine that many other contenders will inquire about the possibility of trading for Keller and/or Bednar, though, so the Cubs will deal with legitimate competition in their potential trade talks with the Pirates.