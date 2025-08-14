The Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-0 on Wednesday to take the three-game series. After the win, they closed the gap to just one game behind the New York Mets for the final NL Wild Card spot. Hunter Greene dominated in his return from a groin injury for the Reds on Wednesday. He spoke about his stellar six-inning shutout performance, per the Associated Press.

“Getting back into that mindset and being able to flip that switch is important. I feel like I was able to do that,” Greene said. “I doubled down on my strength and came out on top.”

Greene was sensational for the Reds in his first 11 starts of the year. He had a 2.72 ERA and allowed over three runs in a start just once before hitting the injured list with a groin injury. Cincinnati's pitching did not skip a beat, with Andrew Abbott earning an All-Star bid and Brady Singer continuing a stellar season. Now, their ace is back, and they have a great chance to make the postseason.

The Reds dominated the Phillies on Wednesday, partly thanks to Miguel Andujar's grand slam. Playing mostly as a designated hitter, he has brought a pop to the lineup that they did not have before. He helped make the game a laugher on Wednesday with a seventh-inning grand slam. He spoke about seeing Greene pitch for the first time as a Red.

“To see him like that, you know, he's impressive,” Andujar said.

The Reds took the series against the Phillies and have a daunting task ahead. They host the Milwaukee Brewers for three games starting on Friday. The Crew will ride their 12-game winning streak into Cincinnati. But the Reds have three solid pitchers lined up in Nick Martinez, Zac Litell, and Andrew Abbott. Can Cincy stop Milwaukee's streak?