The Cincinnati Reds managed to address their third base problem on Wednesday after making a deal before the MLB trade deadline. Cincy focused on improving the defense with this move, after reports indicate the front office traded for Ke'Bryan Hayes from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Reds will have the 28-year-0ld third baseman locked up for five years due to his current contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Ke'Bryan Hayes is expected to become the immediate starter once he joins the club, as his defensive skills drastically improve Cincinnati's third base position for the final stretch of the season.

“BREAKING: The Cincinnati Reds are acquiring third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates, sources tell ESPN. Hayes is among the best defensive players in baseball and has five years of club control beyond this season.”

Reports indicate that the Reds gave up two players in the trade with the Pirates, per Passan. Cincinnati is sending shortstop prospect Sammy Stafura and relief pitcher Taylor Rogers. So, while Cincinnati improves at third base, Pittsburgh acquires a prospect infielder and a veteran relief pitcher to help the bullpen.

Although Hayes is viewed as a bigger asset defensively, he's also not the worst hitter in the league either. The 2023 Golden Glove Award winner lacks power at the plate, but he is more than capable of batting runners in, at the very least. Through 369 at-bats so far this season, Hayes owns a .236 batting average and .279 OBP while recording 87 hits, two home runs, and 36 RBIs.

Hayes likely won't be available for the Reds' contest on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the franchise will want Ke'Bryan Hayes in the lineup as soon as possible. We should expect him to make his debut with Cincinnati at least by the weekend when the club faces off against the Atlanta Braves.

The Reds might not be done making trades just yet, as the deadline is on July 31 at 6 p.m. EST. Cincinnati very well could make at least one more deal to improve its chances of making the playoffs. The franchise is currently in third place in the AL Central and is 8.5 games behind the first-placed Milwaukee Brewers.