The Cincinnati Reds managed to address their third base problem on Wednesday after making a deal before the MLB trade deadline. Cincy focused on improving the defense with this move, after reports indicate the front office traded for Ke'Bryan Hayes from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Reds will have the 28-year-0ld third baseman locked up for five years due to his current contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Ke'Bryan Hayes is expected to become the immediate starter once he joins the club, as his defensive skills drastically improve Cincinnati's third base position for the final stretch of the season.

“BREAKING: The Cincinnati Reds are acquiring third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates, sources tell ESPN. Hayes is among the best defensive players in baseball and has five years of club control beyond this season.”

Reports indicate that the Reds gave up two players in the trade with the Pirates, per Passan. Cincinnati is sending shortstop prospect Sammy Stafura and relief pitcher Taylor Rogers. So, while Cincinnati improves at third base, Pittsburgh acquires a prospect infielder and a veteran relief pitcher to help the bullpen.

Although Hayes is viewed as a bigger asset defensively, he's also not the worst hitter in the league either. The 2023 Golden Glove Award winner lacks power at the plate, but he is more than capable of batting runners in, at the very least. Through 369 at-bats so far this season, Hayes owns a .236 batting average and .279 OBP while recording 87 hits, two home runs, and 36 RBIs.

Hayes likely won't be available for the Reds' contest on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the franchise will want Ke'Bryan Hayes in the lineup as soon as possible. We should expect him to make his debut with Cincinnati at least by the weekend when the club faces off against the Atlanta Braves.

The Reds might not be done making trades just yet, as the deadline is on July 31 at 6 p.m. EST. Cincinnati very well could make at least one more deal to improve its chances of making the playoffs. The franchise is currently in third place in the AL Central and is 8.5 games behind the first-placed Milwaukee Brewers.

More Cincinnati Reds News
MLB rumors: Padres, Reds join Dodgers in Steven Kwan trade pursuit
MLB rumors: Padres, Reds join Dodgers in Steven Kwan trade pursuitChris Spiering ·
rizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) runs the bases against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park.
Reds rumors: 2 trade targets emerge if Eugenio Suarez deal doesn’t materializeZachary Weinberger ·
Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa (7) throws Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw (6) out at first base during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field.
MLB rumors: Reds’ 3B trade targets if they don’t land Eugenio SuárezMatty Breisch ·
Construction of the baseball field in progress during a media event at Bristol Motor Speedway on June 24, 2025, ahead of the MLB Speedway Classic game between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds held at the racetrack. © Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Speedway Classic hits insane milestone for Braves-Reds clashZachary Draves ·
San Francisco Giants pinch hitter Patrick Bailey (14) slides safely to third base against Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Ian Gibaut (4) for an RBI triple during the sixth inning at Oracle Park.
MLB rumors: Reds, Giants urged to be ‘aggressive’ trade deadline buyersBenjamin Adducchio ·
Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona looks on during the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
Reds manager Terry Francona hilariously trolls Kevin Cash before Rays clashBrayden Haena ·