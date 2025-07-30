The Cincinnati Reds might not have a playoff spot locked up at the moment, but it's safe to say the team is going for it. Earlier on Wednesday, the team addressed their need at third base by trading for Pittsburgh Pirates starter Ke'Bryan Hayes. After the acquisition of their new third baseman, MLB insider Jon Paul Morosi reported on X (formerly Twitter) that Cincinnati was still looking to add pitching before the MLB trade deadline passed.

“Ke'Bryan Hayes traded to Cincinnati, and the Reds are not done yet,” reported Morosi on the social media platform. “I'm told the Reds are working to add pitching before Thursday's trade deadline.”

The Reds sent reliever Taylor Rogers and prospect Sammy Stafura to Pittsburgh in exchange for Hayes. The defensive minded veteran will share third with Noelvi Marte, who can also play in the outfield. It seems like Cincinnati manager Terry Francona will platoon the two players at the hot corner. As the Reds pursue their first postseason appearance since 2020, will GM Nick Krall decide to make a couple more moves ahead of tomorrow's trade deadline?

Could Reds' moves at trade deadline help lock in playoff spot?

It's been a while since Krall and the Reds have been in this position. The team has possessed a lot of young talent over the last couple of seasons. More of those players are making their way through the minors. Veteran manager Francona was brought in to help the young players become a more cohesive and grittier team. So far, it looks as if he's brought those qualities and more.

With a Hayes/ Marte platoon at third, Krall has now addressed the defensive issues that the position faced. Now, the focus turns to pitching. Could another veteran starter be brought in to join a rotation ravaged by injuries? How about an arm to replace Rogers in the bullpen? There are a few possibilities that Krall and Francona could pursue before Thursday's deadline. Will they be able to add enough to help Cincinnati lock in a playoff spot once again?