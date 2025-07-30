The Pittsburgh Pirates are under the spotlight at this year's Major League Baseball trade deadline. Rumors have swirled around Pirates ace Paul Skenes for months, but the first player moved was Ke'Bryan Hayes. Pittsburgh sent him to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for Taylor Rodgers and Sammy Stafura. It might not be the last deal the Pirates do at the MLB trade deadline, though.

Plenty of teams around the league were interested in adding Hayes, including the New York Yankees. However, the Reds were the ones that swooped in and took him off the market. Stafura was one of Cincinnati's top 10 prospects and Rodgers was a key part of their bullpen. However, Hayes fills a big hole at third base on the Reds as they try to build momentum.

The National League Central has been a two-team race for the majority of the season. The Milwaukee Brewers finally passed the Chicago Cubs, but Cincinnati has been lurking. They are on the brink of the NL Wild Card picture and are just a few wins away from a playoff berth. The entered the MLB trade deadline wanting to go all-in, and they did so by trading for Hayes.

The trade gives Elly De La Cruz a partner on the left side of the Reds' infield. Noelvi Marte was doing well enough, but Hayes' peak offensive production has a much higher ceiling and he's a terrific defensive player. While they have been under the radar throughout this season, many experts believe that Cincinnati is a good candidate to have a strong second half.

The Reds completed the trade before kicking off one of the more unique series in MLB history. The Pirates, on the other hand, made a move with their future in mind. The trade could be a hint that they are throwing in the towel on 2025 and looking forward.

Here are grades for each side of the deal, with the Reds walking away as the victor.

Reds grade: A-

The Reds desperately needed to add offense at this year's trade deadline. Hayes is a player who can help them find their groove at the plate without sacrificing too much in the field. The fact that Cincinnati was able to pull of the deal without sacrificing any of their starters is a massive boost. Hayes' price tag was high entering the trade deadline, but the Reds got him on a bargain.

Giving up Rodgers in the deal hurts, but Hayes' bat brings much more value on a consistent basis. Cincinnati's pitching staff has been good throughout the season. It was the team's offense that needed to catch up. Hayes might need a little time to get acclimated to his new environment, but he is one of the best third baseman in the league when he is in a rhythm.

His lack of postseason experience is cause for concern. However, Hayes gives the Reds a higher ceiling in a division that will be a bloodbath in the second half of the season.

Pirates grade: C+

Unless Pittsburgh gets a historic haul for Paul Skenes, they will be losers in every single deal they do. However, it needs to be done in order for the Pirates to get to where they want to go. Stafura has yet to touch the major leagues, but his talent makes him worth a look when he is ready. Rodgers is a capable reliever who can help make up for the potential loss of David Bednar.

Pittsburgh is one of the most disappointing teams in MLB in 2025. While the playoffs were out of the question, their struggles have been embarrassing considering how much hype they began the season with. Sending Hayes away broke the seal on this year's MLB trade deadline. Bednar, Brian Reynolds, and Mitch Keller could follow him out the door.

While they will not get adequate value in most of their trades, the Pirates will have to get more than they did for Hayes in order to avoid a poor showing at the deadline.