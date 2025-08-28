Last season the Cleveland Guardians won the AL Central and reached the Conference Championship Game. In 2025, Cleveland has fallen out of the playoff picture with a 66-66 record entering play on Thursday. Earlier this week, the Guardians waived the white flag on the season, placing Carlos Santana on waivers.

After the veteran first baseman went unclaimed, the Guardians officially released him on Thursday. Cleveland activated Daniel Schneemann from paternity leave in a corresponding move, per the team’s X account.

Following the release, the Guardians publicly said goodbye to Santana. “A franchise legend through and through. Thank you for everything, Carlos,” the club wrote.

Guardians focus on future after release of Carlos Santana

Santana debuted with Cleveland back in 2010 and spent 11 of his 16 big league seasons with the team. Prior to 2025, he last suited up for the Guardians in 2020. Last year Santana joined the Minnesota Twins on a one-year, $5.25 million deal and won a Gold Glove with the club.

The Guardians reunited with Santana over the offseason on a one-year, $12 million contract. It was Santana’s third, and likely final, stint with the team.

The 39-year-old veteran continued playing well defensively for the Guardians but his offensive production slipped. Santana slashed .225/.316/.333 with 11 home runs, 52 RBI and 49 runs scored. He managed to rack up a respectable 1.3 bWAR in 116 games for Cleveland. But his 81 OPS+ is well below his career average of 112.

Santana will leave the Guardians with the fifth-most home runs in franchise history (227). He’s also second, behind Jim Thome, in walks (933) and strikeouts (1,049). Releasing Santana now gives the veteran a chance to catch on with a playoff contender. He would have to sign with a new team by September 1 to qualify for the postseason.

Several personnel moves in 2025 have impacted Cleveland’s season. Some were the club’s doing and others were out of the Guardians’ hands. The team traded ace Shane Bieber to the Toronto Blue Jays at the trade deadline. The Cy Young winner made his first start since Tommy John surgery in 2024 three weeks after the trade.

But prior to the deadline, the Guardians lost All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase and starter Luis Ortiz to a gambling investigation. While the probe is expected to end on August 31, both players' futures are up in the air.

Now Cleveland will move on from Santana. His departure clears playing time for younger options like Kyle Manzardo and C.J. Kayfus, allowing the Guardians to focus on the future.