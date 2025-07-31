The Toronto Blue Jays have made their first big splash at the MLB trade deadline. They are atop the American League East with hours to go before the deadline, so they were looking to make a big addition. The Blue Jays did just that, making a trade for former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

“Source: Jays close to acquiring Shane Bieber,” Morosi reported on social media.

“Toronto-Cleveland trade will be 1 for 1, source says. Shane Bieber for Khal Stephen,” Morosi followed up. Stephan is a 22-year-old righty pitcher in AA. He was ranked fifth in Toronto's system before the deal.

Bieber has not pitched in the major leagues since April of 2024. He underwent Tommy John surgery, which ended his 2024 season and has kept the 2025 season from starting. But Bieber's recent rehab start opened eyes across the trade market. With so many contenders looking for a starter and so few pitchers available, Bieber became very valuable to team.s like the Blue Jays

Bieber had spent the first seven years of his career with the Guardians, winning the 2020 AL Cy Young. His four seasons from 2019-22 were sensational, with a 2.91 ERA in 93 appearances. He made two All-Star Games in that period and finished in the top seven in Cy Young voting thrice. Now, he joins the Blue Jays

The Blue Jays are in desperate need of starters. Max Scherzer has been great lately, helping them soar to a four-game AL East lead. But Chris Bassit's recent struggles and Alek Manoah's continued injury concerns left a void at the bottom of the rotation. Bieber comes in to help them in the postseason.

ESPN's Jeff Passan has more on the return, “RHP Khal Stephen, expected to go to Cleveland in the Shane Bieber deal, is one of the biggest pop-up prospects of 2025. While his fastball tops out in the mid-90s, he's got the sort of pitchability that Cleveland has developed with extreme success. A 2.08 ERA in 91.2 IP in 2025.”