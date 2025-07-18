CC Sabathia is best known for his accomplishments with the New York Yankees. However, one of the newest members of the Baseball Hall of Fame got his start with the Cleveland Guardians. He is not the only Cleveland legend in the 2025 Hall of Fame class, either. Guardians broadcaster Tom Hamilton will join Sabathia, Ichiro Suzuki, and the rest of the class on July 27.

Sabathia was the No. 20 pick in the 1998 Major League Baseball draft. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Hamilton was the first person to interview the future Hall-of-Famer after the pick. In a full circle moment, Sabathia and Hamilton's paths will cross once again, this time as they are immortalized in Cooperstown.

Hamilton covered Sabathia throughout the beginning of his career in Cleveland. He was there when the pitcher made his debut in 2001 until the Guardians traded him away in 2008. In a way, Hamilton is more beloved by Cleveland fans than Sabathia is. Regardless of how has more street cred with the Guardians' fanbase, both are happy for the other.

While he is excited to enter the Hall of Fame, Sabathia gave his list of who he wants to see next. Luckily for him, he gets to share the experience with Hamilton.

Sabathia told Nightengale that he is happy to see Hamilton included in the 2025 class. With his inclusion, the Hall of Fame class is a big one, featuring him, Sabathia, Suzuki, and Billy Wagner. Their wait to join MLB legends is almost up. The ceremony celebrating them and their careers is a little more than a week away.

Sabathia's 19-year career helped him set himself apart from other pitchers in his era as one of the best. His success on the mound saw him and Suzuki make it as first-ballot selections. Hamilton needed to work a little bit longer to get to the same level. However, his place in the Hall of Fame will count just as much as Sabathia's will.

Hamilton and Sabathia shared many seasons with the Guardians at the beginning of their careers. Now, they get to cap things off alongside one another as they receive the game's biggest honor.