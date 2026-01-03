LSU football enters a pivotal offseason moment as the transfer portal delivered its most consequential blow since opening Friday, January 2. With running back depth already thinned by recent departures, Saturday’s portal news alters the Tigers’ offseason outlook and drew national attention to Baton Rouge.

LSU starting running back Caden Durham is entering the NCAA transfer portal, according to confirmed reports. The decision marks a significant shift for the program as it manages roster turnover at a position central to its offensive identity. A sophomore with two years of eligibility remaining, Durham’s departure both boosts his value on the open market and heightens the urgency for LSU to respond.

CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz shared the news on his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, citing the player’s agency and confirming the decision as the winter window opened. The post served as the first public verification of the Tigers’ leading back becoming available nationwide.

“LSU starting running back Caden Durham is entering the transfer portal, his agency @TeamIFA tells @CBSSports.

Durham, who is repped by @blakebaratz, is a former top recruit who has posted 1,609 scrimmage yards the last two seasons.”

The sophomore joined LSU as a four-star prospect out of Dallas and quickly made an impact as a physical, downhill runner. He earned All-SEC Freshman Team honors after leading the Tigers in rushing during his first season. Though injuries slowed him as a sophomore, he still finished atop the team in rushing yards, highlighting his consistency and dependability.

His exit intensifies existing concerns within the LSU program. Fellow running backs JuJuan Johnson and Kaleb Jackson have already moved on via the transfer portal, leaving freshman Harlem Berry as the only scholarship running back. The timing further overlaps with recent staff changes, including the arrival of running backs coach Kevin Smith and the departure of Frank Wilson.

For LSU, this is not a routine portal loss. A proven SEC starter entering the transfer portal reshapes offseason priorities, recruiting strategy, and offensive planning as the Tigers move forward.