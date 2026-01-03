The Utah Jazz will play the Golden State Warriors on the road on Saturday night. Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George are among the Jazz players listed on the NBA injury report, however. So, are Markkanen and George playing tonight?

Markkanen has dealt with injury trouble at times this season. He is currently battling a left knee contusion. Meanwhile, George has appeared in 32 of the Jazz's 33 overall games, but he's on the injury report with an illness. Both Markkanen and George were also listed on Thursday's injury report ahead of their 118-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Here's everything we know about Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George's injury statuses for Saturday night's game vs. the Warriors.

Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George's injury statuses for Jazz-Warriors

Markkanen and George are both listed as questionable to play on Saturday night.

The Jazz will need their stars on the floor in order to defeat the Warriors on the road. At 18-17, Golden State has endured ups and downs throughout the season. The 12-21 Jazz will have a challenge regardless, though.

When it comes to the question of if Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George are playing tonight, the answer is maybe.

Jazz's injury report

The Jazz have eight players listed on the injury report.

Lauri Markkanen (left knee contusion): Questionable

Keyonte George (illness): Questionable

Jusuf Nurkic (left first MTP sprain): Questionable

Ace Bailey (left hip flexor strain): Out

Walker Kessler (left shoulder injury recovery): Out

Georges Niang (left foot fourth metatarsal stress reaction): Out

Elijah Harkless (G League two-way): Out

John Tonje (G League two-way): Out

Warriors' injury report

The Warriors were defeated 131-94 by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night, meaning Saturday's game represents the second of a back-to-back. As a result, Golden State's injury report for Saturday night's game has yet to be released.