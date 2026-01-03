The Denver Nuggets are a team scrambling to adjust to the injury of their biggest star, Nikola Jokic. Jokic is out for an extended period of time due to a knee injury. He isn't the only Denver player who is battling an injury, and the Nuggets are trying to adjust their lineup accordingly.

Denver's coach David Adelman says the team isn't expected to sign a player to a short-term contract, due to the situation.

“Adelman was asked about 10-day contract possibilities before the game in Cleveland tonight (Friday) and said it’ll be a discussion the Nuggets have, but “right now, we are who we are.” FWIW, I’m told Denver is unlikely to sign anyone to a 10-day,” Denver Post reporter Bennett Durando posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Another Nuggets big, center Jonas Valanciunas, is dealing with a calf strain and also out. Aaron Gordon, Cam Johnson and Christian Braun are also banged up with injuries.

This season, the Nuggets hold a 23-11 overall record.

Nuggets are hoping to get healthy soon

Denver is hoping that Gordon and Braun will be able to return to the floor soon, and even possibly within the next week. Both players are still dealing with soreness from injuries. Braun has been nursing an ankle injury, while Gordon has an issue with his hamstring.

Jokic is also reportedly trending in a positive direction, with his knee. That is music to the ears of Nuggets fans. Jokic has been terrific this season, posting triple-doubles with ease. In fact, the Nuggets big man is literally averaging a triple-double. Jokic is averaging 29 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists a game. He is shooting better than 60-percent from the floor.

Other NBA players including Kevin Durant were sad to see Jokic go down with an injury.

“One thing I don't want to see with Nikola is like, they started calling me ‘injury prone' after that, but hopefully they don't start with him because it's one of those freak injuries that you can't really control,” Durant said, per the Associated Press. “You can do all the work you can, but somebody falls into your knee, that's just tough.”

Denver is on the road to play the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon.