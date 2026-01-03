The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to have their star center available as they close out a five-game road trip Saturday night.

Philadelphia (18-14) listed Joel Embiid as probable with right knee injury management on its latest injury report ahead of a matchup against the New York Knicks (23-11) at Madison Square Garden. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

Embiid last appeared in Thursday’s 123-108 win over the Dallas Mavericks, helping the 76ers open the New Year with a road victory. The former MVP finished with 22 points, six assists, four rebounds, and one block while shooting 9-for-18 from the field and 4-for-5 from the free-throw line. He logged 35 minutes in the win as Philadelphia improved to four games above .500.

Joel Embiid’s workload remains monitored as 76ers face Knicks

Across 15 games this season, Embiid is averaging 22.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks per contest. His rebounding average is a career low, while his shooting efficiency has also dipped, including 44.1 percent from the field and 23.9 percent from three-point range. He is averaging 28.3 minutes per game as the 76ers continue to manage his workload.

Saturday’s matchup presents a challenge against a Knicks team that enters with a 23-11 record and sits near the top of the Eastern Conference standings. New York has been strong at home and remains one of the league’s most consistent teams through the first half of the season.

Following the contest at Madison Square Garden, the 76ers will return to Xfinity Mobile Arena to open a two-game homestand. Philadelphia is scheduled to host the Denver Nuggets (23-11) on Monday night at 8:00 p.m. ET on Peacock before facing the Washington Wizards (9-24) on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. ET on MNMT.