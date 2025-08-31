The Cleveland Guardians will still be without Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz as the investigation into their alleged gambling continues, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz's administrative leave has been extended until further notice as MLB's investigation involving illegal gambling continues,” Nightengale wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Their non-paid disciplinary leave had been set to expire today until the extension, which was agreed upon by MLB and the players union,” Nightengale continued.

Ortiz was placed on leave in July after a betting-integrity firm saw two pitches from him that were bad misses and not near the strike zone, and in congruence, there was a rise in betting activity. At the end of July, Clase was also placed on leave.

MLB players are permitted to bet on other sports, but they can't gamble on diamond sports, which include baseball or softball games at any level. Rule 21 states, “Any player, umpire or club or league official or employee, who shall bet any sum whatsoever upon any baseball game in connection with which the bettor has a duty to perform, shall be declared permanently ineligible.”

Tucupita Marcano was banned from baseball last season because he was gambling on games that involved his own team. Michael Kelly, Jay Groome, José Rodríguez and Andrew Saalfrank were also suspended for a year for gambling on baseball games where they were not involved.

It was a surprise to see that Clase's name was involved in this matter, knowing that he's one of the better closers in baseball for the past few years. He finished third in AL Cy Young and posted a 0.61 ERA, 0.66 WHIP, and 66 strikeouts.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Clase and Ortiz from here on, and if the league will punish them if they find substantial evidence.