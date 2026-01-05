With New England Patriots star Drake Maye in the running for Most Valuable Player (MVP), there has been a lot of buzz around him winning the award in his second year in the NFL. As the Patriots prepare for the playoffs, led by Maye, head coach Mike Vrabel would give his thoughts on why the young quarterback should eventually be the winner for MVP.

This past season, Maye has thrown for 4,394 yards to go along with 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions, leading New England to a 14-3 record, which was more than good enough to win the AFC East. When speaking about Maye, Vrabel would go on to list a ton of reasons why the 23-year-0ld should win the immense honors of MVP.

“He's extremely accurate, he's made the most of every passing opportunity,” Vrabel said, according to Mike Kadlick of Sports Illustrated. “We created a lot of X plays, and to create X plays it's about 30% scheme, it's about 70% the players making a play, and part of that is the quarterback putting it in a great location for run-after-catch, I think you continue to see that.”

Article Continues Below

“His ability to extend, use his legs to gain first downs—critical first downs,” Vrabel continued about why Maye should win MVP. “His ability to score when we've asked him to score and run it in. He's been everything that we've asked, and he continues to get better. He's not satisfied. So I know that our success, where we are right now today, has a lot to do with Drake Maye.”

At any rate, Maye looks to further prove himself to be an MVP as the Patriots face the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday night in the quest for a championship.