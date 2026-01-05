There is no denying the fact that Aaron Judge is the face of the New York Yankees. He is coming off a second consecutive MVP season in which he batted .331 with 179 hits, 53 home runs, and 114 RBIs.

In fact, he's so beloved that he apparently captured votes in New York's mayoral election in November. There is also no question that Judge, who is 33, is still one of the top players in the game.

However, there is a caveat to his success: it won't last forever. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Yankees are likely making a mistake by relying too much on Judge and not building a top-notch roster around him, per Foul Territory.

Essentially, Rosenthal believes that the Yankees have the tools to do so; they just need to use them.

“I expect they're going to do things, but at some point you have to see it,” Rosenthal said.

Meanwhile, Judge is purportedly in the mix of trying to secure Cody Bellinger for next season. Bellinger is considered one of the key players to bolster the roster, alongside Judge.

The Yankees are coming off losing in the ALDS to the Toronto Blue Jays after going 94-68.

Aaron Judge has one thing missing that other Yankees' greats have

When looking at the pantheon of Yankees' legends, they have one thing in common. They all have won a World Series, and in each case, it was more than two. The names include Ruth, Gehrig, DiMaggio, Mantle, Berra, and Jeter.

Meanwhile, Judge, for all his individual exploits, hasn't won a World Series. The Yankees have made the playoffs eight times and the 2024 World Series with Judge, but it was to no avail.

For many, Judge's place in New York history won't be solely based on the numbers, but on whether or not he won.