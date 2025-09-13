The Cleveland Guardians outfielder Lane Thomas is facing the possibility of foot surgery as his 2025 season appears to be over due to persistent plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Thomas, 30, has sat out since early July and will consult a specialist in Indianapolis next week, per Zack Meisel of The Athletic. The veteran outfielder has acknowledged that surgery could be necessary, noting that recovery, if required, would take around three months, though exact timelines may vary.

Thomas’ foot issues first emerged last year following his trade to Cleveland. Initially presenting as a bruise in the heel, the condition developed into a significant bone bruise with swelling. Despite managing through spring training, the problem has persisted, forcing Thomas onto the injured list twice this year. He has attempted treatments including cortisone injections, which provided temporary relief, but have not resolved the underlying condition.

This injury setback comes amid a challenging 2025 campaign for Thomas. Thomas has played just 39 regular-season games for the Guardians, hitting .209/.267/.390 with seven home runs and 23 RBIs since the Guardians traded for him from the Washington Nationals in July 2024. In his prior 53 games with Cleveland, he slashed .209/.267/.390, demonstrating the difficulties he has faced maintaining consistency at the plate.

Nevertheless, Thomas did make a difference in the postseason. In the American League Division Series against the Detroit Tigers, he hit a grand slam off Tarik Skubal in Game 5 to give Cleveland a 5–1 lead, ultimately helping the Guardians secure a 7–3 win and advance to the ALCS for the first time since 2016. In 10 playoff games, he hit .222 with two home runs and nine RBIs.

Originally drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Bearden High School in Knoxville, Tennessee, Thomas played in their minor league system for four years before being traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017. He made his MLB debut in 2019, hitting a home run in his first at-bat, and later played for the Nationals, becoming their starting center fielder before joining the Guardians in 2024. Career highlights include a 2022 campaign with the Nationals, where he led MLB in percentage of balls hit safely (23.2%) and recorded 17 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 26 doubles across 146 games.

The Guardians’ roster continues to manage other injury updates. Gabriel Arias has returned to the lineup after missing three games with a wrist injury, while top prospect Travis Bazzana recently left a Triple-A Columbus game due to oblique soreness. Thomas has expressed interest in returning to the Guardians in 2026, likely on a one-year “prove it” deal, depending on the outcome of his foot evaluation.