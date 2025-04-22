The Cleveland Guardians are reportedly placing outfielder Lane Thomas on the 10-day injured list before Tuesday night's game against the New York Yankees, per Zack Meisel of The Athletic.

“Lane Thomas is going on the 10-day injured list with that bone bruise in his wrist. Guardians are calling up infielder Will Wilson,” Meisel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Guardians acquired Thomas in a deal with the Washington Nationals ahead of the 2024 trade deadline. Thomas enjoyed some big moments after the trade, but his 2024 numbers with Cleveland were lackluster for the most part. In 2025, Thomas has struggled at an alarming rate.

The 29-year-old is slashing just .156/.188/.178/.365 across 48 plate appearances. Thomas has yet to hit a home run and has recorded just one extra-base hit.

Still, the Guardians will miss his presence in the outfield and the lineup during his injury absence. Thomas offers a right-handed bat with potential despite his early-season slump.

Guardians looking to earn fifth consecutive win in Yankees matchup

Overall, the Guardians are 13-9 so far in the 2025 season. Cleveland holds second place in the American League Central, trailing the Detroit Tigers by a half-game heading into Tuesday's clash. The Guardians took care of business on Monday night, as they defeated the Yankees 6-4 in the first of a three-game series at Progressive Field. Cleveland has now earned four consecutive victories.

The Yankees present a challenge, though. New York is 14-9 up to this point in the season. Earning a second straight win against the Yankees will not be easy, but the Guardians are playing impressive baseball at the moment.

Guardians ace Tanner Bibee will take the mound on Tuesday night. He will be opposed by a right-handed hurler in Will Warren. First pitch in Cleveland is scheduled for 6:10 PM EST in what projects to be a competitive American League head-to-head matchup.