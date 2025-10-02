The Cleveland Guardians forced a decisive Game 3 with a clutch 6-1 win over the Detroit Tigers. Wednesday. Cleveland is just the third team to even a Wild Card Series since MLB switched to the current best-of-three format in 2022.

Following the defeat, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch attempted to make sense of his team’s disappointing performance.

“It was a tough day. Obviously, they made the most of their opportunities and we left 15 guys on. So, I think that paints the picture that it was today. It was a hard-fought game and the score doesn’t really indicate how the game was,” Hinch said, per MLB Network.

“We kept giving ourselves a chance. And the last at-bat was ending poorly a lot of times, with the punch-outs. It’s not easy. They’ve got good pitching. We knew they were going to go to their ‘pen early. We knew what was at the back-end of the game as well, which is why we were aggressive… Cade Smith tough at the back. So, gotta take your opportunities when you can. Especially against a team who can pitch” Hinch added.

Tigers face winner-take-all Game 3 against Guardians

The Tigers did have opportunities on Wednesday. But the team went just 1-15 with runners in scoring position. As Hinch alluded to in his post-game presser, Detroit batters struck out seven times with runners in scoring position.

Javier Baez delivered the Tigers’ sole base hit with runners in scoring position. The veteran utility man slapped an RBI single to center with the bases loaded. But Zach McKinstry was thrown out at third base, ending the inning.

Detroit was set up to advance to the ALDS after Tarik Skubal’s dominant 14-strikeout performance Tuesday gave the team a 1-0 advantage in the Wild Card Series. But the Tigers couldn’t put Cleveland away and now face a winner-take-all Game 3.

Attempting to fend off the Guardians is becoming an all-too familiar feeling for Tigers fans. Detroit was unable to put Cleveland away during the regular season despite having a commanding 15.5-game division lead in July.

The Tigers’ historic collapse ended with the team finishing September with a 7-17 record. Detroit was forced to settle for a Wild Card berth while the Guardians won the AL Central.

Still, the Tigers are just a win away from reaching the ALDS. And the team received good news as Spencer Torkelson is expected to play in the Wild Card Series finale. Detroit's first baseman needed X-rays after fouling a ball off his right foot in the fourth inning. However, the results were negative.