The Cleveland Guardians earned a 7-0 American League Division Series Game 1 victory on Saturday. It was a tremendous way to begin their postseason journey as Cleveland looks to win their first World Series since 1948. Following the game, Guardians All-Star Steven Kwan revealed how the team is able to find success from an offensive standpoint, via MLB.

“Yeah, just playing fundamental baseball,” Kwan said. “You know, we have the long ball in the bag, but it's not live or die by that… We're going to work counts, try to get guys on base, play good defense. And if you can do those things, good things will happen.”

Steven Kwan has made pivotal impact on Guardians

Kwan, the Guardians leadoff hitter, went 1-3 with two runs scored in the win. He has emerged as one of the best players in the sport. Kwan has won two Gold Gloves in his career and was selected to his first All-Star team this season. In 2024, he slashed an impressive .292/.368/.425/.793 across 122 games played.

Additionally, Kwan hit a career-high 14 home runs while stealing 12 bases. On Saturday, Kwan reached base in the top of the 1st inning to start a five-run inning for the Guardians. He commented on his first inning at-bat as well, via MLB.

“It was electric,” Kwan said of the atmosphere at Progressive Field in the first inning. “It's like one of those things that you're visualizing through the whole week. You got a plan against the guy and to see it actually happen, and see the crowd and all your teammates behind you, it was an awesome feeling.”

The Guardians will have to face Tigers ace and potential American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal on Monday. Cleveland will remain confident, however. Game 2 is scheduled for 4:08 PM EST at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

