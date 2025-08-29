With the MLB investigating a gambling connection to Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz, there are more reports detailing the possible next steps in the process. While the Guardians look to move past the mystery of the players connected to controversy, it seems that there isn't an end in sight.

Clase and Ortiz have obviously been out of action since the news, as Francys Romero would report that both will stay on “the restricted list and administrative leave, respectively” until the end of the current season.

“Sources: Cleveland Guardians right-handers Luis Ortiz and Emmanuel Clase will remain on the restricted list and administrative leave, respectively, through the end of the 2025 season,” Romero wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Both are being investigated for potential involvement in gambling.”

Before being sidelined, Clase had been Cleveland's main closer as he recorded a 3.23 ERA to go along with 47 strikeouts and 24 saves, which is still ninth in the majors. As for Ortiz, he started 16 games this season, having a 4.36 ERA with 96 strikeouts and a 4-9 record.

The Guardians looking to move on from Emmanuel Clase, Luis Ortiz news

As the Guardians are fighting for an American League wild card spot in the playoffs, the team will have to mentally move on from the current controversy surrounding the team involving Clase and Ortiz. The same sentiments would be echoed by manager Stephen Vogt, who says he has the utmost confidence in the team around him to focus on what is in front of them, which is playing baseball games.

“Our message to the guys was that we don’t know what we don’t know,” Vogt said, according to USA Today. “All we can control is us working hard every day. I mean, our guys are resilient. These guys have handled things over the last year and a half, so they’re built for it.’’

“We’ve been through a lot as a team,’’ Vogt continued. “These guys have been punched in the gut over and over. But they’ve handled it like pros.’’

At any rate, Cleveland is currently at a 66-66 record, which puts the team third in the AL Central as they start a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. The Guardians will have to make a positive turnaround if the ball club wants to vie for a wild card spot, as they are the third team on the outside looking in, five games back in the final AL spot.